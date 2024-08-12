Jimmy Barnes has given fans another health update.

After experiencing “a twinge” while touring in New Zealand, Barnesy was recently admitted to hospital due to severe hip pain.

A rep for Barnes later told Tone Deaf that the Cold Chisel legend was “resting comfortably” ahead of his remedial procedure.

Barnes’ wife Jane then posted a fresh update, telling fans that Barnes was “out of ICU and recovering well. In an accompanying picture, Barnes could be seen diving into his wife’s homemade “healing” chicken soup. “Home always helps hospital days,” she wrote in the update.

And Barnes followed that up with another update over the weekend, revealing that his final hip procedure is “done and dusted.”

“The hardest part is over. I’m surrounded by the best of care, now. all I have to do is follow orders… onwards and upwards,” he wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a few images of himself surrounded by family and medical staff.

As a result of Barnes’ health battle, his August and September shows have all been impacted.

The musician has seen too much of the operating theatre in recent months.

Late last year, he underwent multiple operations and spent time in the ICU after battling a troublesome bacterial infection, which forced him to scrap multiple shows.

The two-time ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist explained at the time that the infection had damaged “an otherwise healthy valve that was replaced some years ago due to a congenital defect” and that the surgery would “put in a clean valve”.

A year earlier, he revealed that he would go under the surgeon’s knife to correct “constant and severe pain” in his back and hip, the result of “jumping off PAs and stomping around stages” for more than 50 years. He also underwent back surgery in 2014, which kept him in hospital on Father’s Day (September 7th).

Barnes is a national treasure, with 15 leaders on the ARIA Chart — an all-time record.

Counting his five leaders with Cold Chisel, Barnes boasts an unprecedented 20 ARIA No. 1s.