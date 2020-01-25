Justin Bieber recently hosted an album listening party for his upcoming project, and the reports from the event are absolutely batshit.

Look, there were many things I could have put as the headline for this story. The fact that Justin Bieber cried profusely during his album listening party, the fact that he joked about leaving halfway to go and shoot himself, the fact that the album was described as an “R&Bieber” experience focused on marital sex. I had options. The most fun was the fact that after the album party was concluded Justin Bieber expressed emphatically to the crowd of journalists and industry professionals, that things were going to “get pretty freaky” with his wife that night.

It’s definitely Bieber album season, which means almost every week you’ll probably be seeing Bieber’s face on your television or in your news. All eyes are on him at the moment. Thursday night at LA’s Village Studios, Justin Bieber hosted a listening party for his new album with a guest list including journalists, Def Jam employees, and other music industry people. Rolling Stone’s report has some fascinating details to read through if you’re interested.

Listen to the lead single from the new Bieber project, ‘Yummy’.

The listening session was reportedly an extremely emotional affair. Bieber was seen to be weeping throughout the entire event. In the RS report you can read that the artist was “crying profusely” and “heaving sobs” during his opening remarks, during which Bieber thanked manager Scooter Braun for his support and said the new album represents his “growth from a boy to a man.”

He reportedly continued to cry into wife Hailey Bieber’s neck as the album rolled on. At one point he mocked himself for crying so much. “I’ve gotta get it together… I’m gonna go shoot myself.” (He clarified he was joking, reports Variety.)

Shawn Mendes, who is mostly famous for being attractive and allegedly having an affair with Cupcakke, was for some reason also there as part of Bieber’s entourage.

Bieber also had a hockey stick and a beat-up baseball with him and at one point started a game of catch with his friends. As for the music, lead single ‘Yummy’ is reportedly representative of the whole project, both for its so-called “R&Bieber” vibe and its thematic focus on marital sex.

Speaking of which, once the album ended, Bieber expressed his interest in moving on to some nonmusical activities with his wife. Winking, he reportedly told the crowd, “You know what that means. Things are about to get pretty freaky.”

Thanks, Bieber, we really needed that image in our minds.