Is Justin Bieber about to announce an Australian tour?

The speculation was first raised by 6PR Perth’s Millsy and Karl this week, who shared: “Rumour has it that with the release of his new album Swag, pop icon Justin Bieber will announce an Australian tour… he will make his way to Perth.”

A world tour would naturally make sense for Bieber, given the release of his seventh studio album last week. However, at this stage, the Canadian superstar is yet to confirm or hint at any tour dates in Australia or abroad.

When contacted by Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Frontier Touring – which promoted Bieber’s cancelled 2022 Australian shows – declined to comment.

That world tour was cut short due to health reasons. Though he was scheduled to arrive in Australia for the ‘Justice World Tour’ in November that year, the run was called off in September.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber said at the time.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need some time to rest and get better.”

Bieber’s last Australian and New Zealand shows came in 2017 with the ‘Purpose World Tour’, where he played stadiums in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland.

Meanwhile, Swag has been praised by critics and fans alike, with Rolling Stone calling the record “the most creative and wide-ranging music of his life.”

“He spends Swag addressing his tribulations, whether personal or business,” the review reads.

“As you may have heard, this guy’s had some issues lately — becoming a dad, cancelling a massive tour to attend to mental health concerns, well-publicized altercations with the paparazzi, chaotic smoke-and-post social media rants, gossip about his marriage, descootifying his business life.

“But if he’s looking to answer all the ‘what the hell’s happening to this guy?’ headlines, he couldn’t do much better than Swag, because the musical energy and imagination here is Bieber at his most confident.”

Read the full review here.