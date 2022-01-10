Netflix’s hugely-anticipated documentary on Kanye West is only one month away now, and the streaming platform has dropped a teasing trailer to get fans in the mood.

“Step inside the journey of Kanye West, over twenty years in the making,” as the tagline reads. Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been hailed as a once in a lifetime three-week global event, promising an in-depth look at the artist now known as Ye.

It was first confirmed last year, and will showcase an “intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

The new trailer for the docuseries features clips of the hip hop mogul working seriously in the studio alongside other stars like Pharrell and Jay-Z. It also shows him getting mouth surgery after the car accident that ultimately led to ‘Through the Wire’, and emotionally visiting his childhood home in Chicago.

Other events in Ye’s history set to be featured in jeen-yuhs include his fashion work, the death of his mother, and his unsuccessful and much-maligned 2020 U.S. presidential campaign.

The three-part series will cover a large span of 21 years in Ye’s life. It’s being directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, with the latter also helming the ‘Through the Wire’ music video.

There’s one surprise though: the rapper reportedly isn’t involved in any way in the docuseries’ creative direction despite appearing in it and being famously controlling with his art and work. That could set the scene for a genuinely revealing look at the life of an artist.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be shown at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, before premiering on Netflix on February 16th.

Check out the new trailer for jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy: