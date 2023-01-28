Kanye West is back in the headlines again, this time for allegedly being a suspect in a battery case.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred on January 27th, when West was leaving a restaurant in Los Angeles.

In a video received by the publication, a woman was seen attempting to take his picture when an irritated West confronted her.

It’s unclear whether the woman was a professional photographer or a simply a fan.

The woman reportedly then told the controversial artist, “You’re a celebrity!” when West grabbed her phone and threw it to the ground while accusing the woman of following him.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene around 4:30 PM, though the hip-hop star had already fled the scene in his SUV with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

It’s certainly not the first time West has been in the news for a battery charge and similar violent incidents.

In early 2022, Ye was investigated over an alleged misdemeanour battery incident that occurred at the members-only club Soho Warehouse in Los Angeles after he was involved in a verbal disagreement outside a nightclub.

The argument then turned physical after the “Famous” rapper allegedly “pushed someone.”

In a video captured by TMZ at the time, West turned and yelled at the two, saying, “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cuz that’s what happened right f–king now.”

It was also reported that he punched someone who asked for an autograph.

Back in 2014, he also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour count of battery after he charged at a photographer during a paparazzi swarm at LAX in 2013.

He was required to undergo 24 anger management sessions, perform 250 hours of community service, and pay restitution to the victim as part of his probation.

