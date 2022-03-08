Kanye West has released another poetic piece on his Instagram, this time titled ‘Dead’ and accompanied with an equally cryptic caption.

The drama around the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce continues to stir – as much as we all wish it wouldn’t. Days after defending his controversial ‘Eazy’ music video, Ye has dropped another cryptic poetry piece on Instagram, this time titled ‘Dead’.

‘Dead’ follows the same artistic style and typesetting as another one of Kanye’s pieces, released only a couple days ago and titled ‘Divorce’. In the piece, Kanye makes allusions to his relationship with Kim Kardashian, including his allegations that Kardashian was intentionally alienating him from his kids.

‘My kids would dance for me in a home I once led, but kids see ghosts and didn’t know I was DEAD. Everything was wrong in the press that I read, coz nobody would tell me that I was DEAD.’ he writes in the piece.

In a cryptic caption that accompanies the post, Kanye said that he felt ‘compromised’ about having to ‘justify’ his creative expression.

“I feel already compromised that I have to justify my expression after over 20 years of art that I’ve contributed to the planet but I also see the need to make sure we as a species are allowed to still feel anything,” he said.

“Men not allowed to cry celebrities not allowed to cry. I will not explain this new piece for the explanation destroys the mystery and magic of true love and puts it in a box that can be counted.” He continued.

“Art is subjective Art only works when it is the artist absolute truth. Someone’s truth can be another persons lie. We don’t all have to feel the same because we are not the same. With out further ado I present to you my latest creation it is called DEAD.” he said.

The caption seems to be on similar lines to West’s defence of his ‘Eazy’ music video, which drew criticism for depicting Pete Davidson – Kardashian’s present partner – being kidnapped and buried alive.

“Art is therapy just like this view,” he said about the video. “Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended.”

