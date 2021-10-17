Kanye West has performed four songs – including the live debut of two Donda tracks – at the Italian wedding of Tiffany & Co. executive, Alexander Arnault and D’Estree founder, Geraldine Guyot.

West reportedly delivered ‘Runaway’ and ‘Flashing Lights’ as well as Donda’s ‘Come to Life’ and ‘Believe What I Say’ at the star-studded reception, which boasted a guest list including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Questlove and Pharrell Williams.

The rapper was decked out in Balenciaga, with a full face mask resembling ‘The Front Man’ in Squid Game.

Twitter fan account @KanyeMedia_ shared multiple videos of the performances, where it looks like the mask bothered Kanye during his performance, and it clearly obstructed his vocals.

Kanye performing "Runaway" last night at Alexandre Arnault and Geralde Guyot’s wedding in Venice. (10.16.21) pic.twitter.com/4WwxHsBEX1 — Kanye Media (@KanyeMedia_) October 17, 2021

The increasingly rare performance was his first since 2018, outside his Donda stadium parties and last Sunday Service with his gospel choir in March 2020.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Kanye performing Believe What I Say last night in Italy, Venice for a wedding pic.twitter.com/JfXmVwjo4p — The Yeezy Zone (@TheYzyZone) October 17, 2021

West has been keeping a low profile since the release of Donda back in August, although he did make an appearance to support Kim Kardashian when she hosted Saturday Night Live a couple of weeks ago.

He has also recently listed his Wyoming ranch for sale for $11 million, after purchasing it for $8 million, then subsequently buying a second block of land for $14.5 million.

The ranch, listed as it’s former name Monster Lake Ranch, is where he recorded Ye as well as LPs by Nas, Pusha-T and Teyana Taylor.

The move comes after he reportedly purchased a new home in Malibu for $57.3 million.

Money is easy when you’re Yeezy – as Tone Deaf reported earlier this year, the musician/fashion label owner is reportedly worth $6.6 billion, making him the wealthiest black person is US history.

As for his fashion sense, West still loves full face masks.

Fans are debating today whether the look he debuted in Berlin made him ‘White Hulk’ or Thanos. We’ll let you decide: