Here’s what Katy Perry could be playing at today’s AFL Grand Final

The pop megastar’s setlist has leaked after a rehearsal at the MCG on Thursday. Entertainment reporter Jayden Forster shared the eight-song lineup on 3AW’s breakfast radio show, promising to entertain 100,000 fans during the pre-game show.

The performance will last about 15 minutes and feature a special guest appearance by an Australian artist.

“I had some information sent to me by someone who was at the rehearsal (on Thursday),” Forster said.

He described Perry’s setup, which includes various stage props such as an elevating platform and spherical balls for the last two songs. Footage has also emerged of Perry arriving in a futuristic, silver car.

The grand finale will be “Firework,” complete with pyrotechnics launching into the sky. Additionally, Tina Arena is expected to join Perry for two songs, as mentioned in earlier reports.

Katy Perry got quizzed by Abbey Holmes to see how many footy terms she knew. One of the phrases she was asked about … Hokball #AFLGF pic.twitter.com/fcjYdsIPoL — 7AFL (@7AFL) September 28, 2024

“There’s going to be a surprise performance of a favourite Australian artist that I look up to,” Perry told Sunrise on Wednesday morning. “She will be singing a little bit with me, and I’ll be singing a little bit with her.

Perry added on ABC News Breakfast, “That’s what’s going to be the most exciting [thing] to hear, 100,000 people singing all the songs at the top of their lungs.I know that the performances for the show have just kind of started happening in the past few years, so I’m really excited to take it up a notch,” she added.

“I’m so excited to be back in Australia and back at the mighty MCG to perform in front of 100,000 of the best and loudest fans in the world at this year’s Toyota AFL Grand Final. See you in September Oi Oi Oi!” Perry shared in a statement when her headline slot was officially announced.

Katy Perry’s Alleged AFL Grand Final Setlist:

“Roar”

“Dark Horse”

“Gorgeous “(143 album)

“California Gurls”

“Teenage Dream”

“I Kissed A Girl” & “Chains” (featuring Tina Arena)

“Lifetimes” (143 album)

“Firework”