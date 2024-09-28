Katy Perry was ready to roar at the 2024 AFL Grand Final, wrapping up her high-energy set with a fireworks finale.

Hot off her new album, 143, Perry presented a tight 15-minute set during the pre-match show, blending hits with new tracks. Sunny weather drew large crowds to the MCG for her much-anticipated debut, fuelled by a leaked setlist and speculation about surprise guests.

Emerging in style, Perry rolled in on what resembled a futuristic silver car, opening with her anthem “Roar”—a track that clearly favoured the Brisbane Lions over the Sydney Swans.

She smoothly transitioned into her 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” supported by a troupe of backup dancers clad in vibrant orange.

Katy Perry performing “Roar” at “AFL Grand Final” pic.twitter.com/qW1CQVB2tM — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) September 28, 2024

The stage included a large glossy silver sphere reflecting sunlight, creating a striking visual effect, while viewers at home saw CGI orange hearts and what resembled a black hole beaming onto their screens.

“Australia, you’re looking gorgeous tonight!” she shouted before launching into “Gorgeous,” a new track from 143.

Next came the breezy “California Gurls,” and the dreamy “Teenage Dream,” complete with silver balloons and a cascade of orange smoke flooding the field. Perry was elevated into the sky on a pole to finish the song.

She kicked off “I Kissed a Girl,” welcoming Tina Arena to the stage for a spirited duet, followed by “Chains.” Another new track, “Lifetimes,” led into the grand finale with “Firework,” featuring pyrotechnics shooting into the sky to the approval of the crowd.

Katy Perry and Tina Arena performing “I Kissed a Girl” at the AFL Grand Final in Australia. pic.twitter.com/UUp945ZTdz — Katy Perry Activity (@KatyActivity) September 28, 2024

“Have a great time tonight. I love you Australia!,” she concluded.

And this won’t be the last time Aussie audiences see the US pop star; she recently announced a massive arena tour of Australia for 2025.

The pop superstar will play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth next June (see full dates here).

The tour announcement comes during a big month for Perry.

Perry released her new album, 143, which signals a stunning reinvention for the artist. 143 showcases Perry as a fierce alt-pop artist akin to Charli XCX, a total transformation from her earlier career.

“I set out to create a bold, exuberant, celebratory dance-pop album with the symbolic 143 numerical expression of love as a throughline message,” Perry said of her album in a statement.