The first trailer for next month’s Kid Cudi documentary, A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story, is here.

The new Amazon Prime film hits Amazon Prime Video next week on November 5th, a behind the scenes look into the life and music of the iconic rapper.

Directed by Robert Alexander, fans will be given an in-depth exploration of one of the finest rappers of his generation.

The documentary traces the star’s rise from his 2009 seminal debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of the Day, through “over a decade of creative choices, struggles and breakthroughs.”

“I sacrificed the privacy of my life and put my story out there to help others,” the rapper states in the film’s trailer. “That’s always been my mission. I’m not done yet.”

The trailer also promises glimpses of the emotional impact of fame and money on Cudi, including discussion of a time in his life when he felt like a “fraud” due to his personal struggles.

The documentary will contain plenty of famous faces too, with Pharrell and Kanye – I mean Ye – two of the big names to feature discussing their appreciation for Cudi. Ye, of course, is also getting the documentary treatment next year, with the recently-teased Netflix film Jeen-Yuhs.

Cudi’s last album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen, the final instalment of his Man on the Moon trilogy of albums, came out last December to strong reviews. It reached number two on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number 25 on the ARIA Album Chart.

He followed that up by keeping busy in 2021 with an Amazon Prime Day special, featuring backing from the International Space Orchestra and Billie Eilish.

Check out the trailer for A Man Named Scott: The Kid Cudi Story below: