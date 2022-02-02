Long before he made those unceasing Sunday Lunch videos with wife Toyah Willcox, Robert Fripp was the leader of King Crimson, one of the greatest prog rock bands of all time.

A new documentary, In the Court of the Crimson King (the name of the band’s debut album), will take a look back a 50 years of the cult band and the first trailer for it promises a fascinating look at everything King Crimson.

“What began as a traditional documentary about the legendary band King Crimson as it turned 50, mutated into an exploration of time, death, family, and the transcendent power of music to change lives; but with jokes,” the official synopsis reads. “In the Court of the Crimson King is a dark, comic film for anyone who wonders whether it is worth sacrificing everything for just a single moment of transcendence.

It explores the unique creative environment of King Crimson, one in which freedom and responsibility conspire to place extraordinary demands on the band’s members – only alleviated by the applause of an audience whose adoration threatens to make their lives even harder. It’s a rewarding and perilous space in which the extraordinary is possible, nothing is certain, and not everyone survives intact.”

Directed by Toby Amies, the doc is set to premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival this March and you can check out the trailer below. While you wait for the film’s release in a month, you can always enjoy Fripp and Toyah doing their thing in their now iconic Sunday Lunch series. They’ve recently covered artists such as The Stooges, The Undertones, The Velvet Underground, and Patti Smith. I wonder what his many King Crimson bandmates make of the videos.

Check out the trailer for In the Court of the Crimson King: