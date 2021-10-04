In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death, taxes, and Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp releasing a needy rock cover from their home.

What started as an endearing little COVID-19 lockdown “Sunday Lunch” performance has become as regular a presence in our lives as face masks and Netflix; as a journalist, it feels like I’ve only just finished writing about the duo’s latest cover when up pops yet another one.

I can’t go on, I’ll go on. Fripp had been away on King Crimson’s U.S. tour recently, receiving video messages from his wife that probably had him secretly trying to cancel the remaining dates on the tour to get back.

Now returned home, he and Toyah took on a Velvet Underground classic for “Sunday Lunch”, ‘Venus in Furs’, a perfect song for Toyah’s sultry singing. As she belts the song out while dancing on a dining table, Fripp looks at his wife gleefully and lovingly.

They chose the ideal time to take on a Velvet Underground track too. We’re just a couple of weeks out from the October 15th Apple TV+ premiere of Todd Haynes’ eagerly-anticipated documentary on the legendary rock icons.

The “Sunday Lunch” series first went viral at the beginning of the year when the pair performed ‘Enter Sandman’ by Metallica. Since that fateful day, they’ve put their own unique spin on everything from ‘Chop Suey’ by System of a Down to ‘Goldfinger’ from James Bond to ‘Pretty Vacant’ by The Sex Pistols.

Each time Toyah absolutely steals the show with all manner of revealing outfits and incredible dancing displays. Check back in with us next week when I’m sure we’ll be bringing you news of another new cover.

Check out ‘Venus in Furs’ (The Velvet Underground cover ) by Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp: