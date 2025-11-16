Kiss paid tribute to former guitarist Ace Frehley during their first performance since the musician’s death in October.

Paul Stanley addressed the crowd gathered outside the Las Vegas’ Virgin Hotel before the band’s KISS Kruise: Landlocked, taking a moment to honour the late guitarist known as the Spaceman.

“Obviously, before we get going — and we’re going to have an awesome time — we just wanted to take a moment to think about about somebody who was at the foundation of this band. And we’re talking about Ace,” Stanley told the audience.

“We certainly had differences, but that’s what family is about. Why don’t we take a moment, little quiet, and think about him looking down on us – from [the planet] Jendell, probably – and let’s have a moment for Ace.

Following the moment of silence, the crowd erupted into spontaneous chants of “Ace! Ace! Ace!” whilst Stanley encouraged them to hold plastic candles aloft in honour of the guitarist.

Watch below.

Frehley passed away at the age of 74 following a brain bleed sustained in a fall several weeks ago.

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken,” a statement released by Frehley’s family read. “In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. … The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension.”