From December 2021 through till February of 2022, KISS was lined up to perform at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. However, that has all been cancelled.

In October, it was announced that the shows were not going ahead but showrunner Doc McGhee reassured fans that they would reschedule.

Gene Simmons, the bassist and co-lead singer of KISS (otherwise known as ‘The Demon’) has reinforced this statement. He also revealed why their upcoming Las Vegas residency had to be canned.

Simmons announced that they were “Definitely, oh definitely” rescheduling when speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He went onto explain that the “original plan was to come in just before New Year’s, but it was just too busy. When I came into town and joined my friend Dave Grohl on stage, that same night you could see George Strait at T-Mobile Area, literally across the street. I mean, it’s packed. There are more artists per square inch in a city that never sleeps than anyplace on the planet”

When asked about when KISS would return, Simmons suggested “In a year, maybe half a year. With all due respect to all the other artists who are terrific, and who are great and iconic, we’d rather wait for the traffic to die down and bring the best show on Earth, period.”

KISS have recently wrapped up the United States portion of their ‘End of the Road’ tour. The tour only recently resumed in August after being heavily affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after resuming, Paul Stanley and Simmons both contracted COVID-19 and several shows were postponed. Stanley posted to Twitter “My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you… It kicked my ass. It’s over now”

In November of this year, KISS were expected to continue their tour in Australia. However, that was also postponed and has been rescheduled to late March and early April of 2022.