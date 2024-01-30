Several mammoth Knotfest 2024 sideshows have been announced.

Following a hugely successful, sold-out inaugural run in 2023, Knotfest is coming back to Australia for a second edition this year. The festival will head to Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in March.

The Knotfest 2024 lineup was revealed late last year, headlined by Pantera and Disturbed, with Lamb of God, Halestorm, Asking Alexandria, Thy Art Is Murder and more backing them up. You can view the main Knotfest lineup here.

Both headliners are also performing headline sideshows: Pantera will head to Adelaide accompanied by special guests King Parrot and Black Rheno, while Disturbed will also perform in Adelaide alongside special guests Wage War.

Lamb of God, Halestorm, The Hu, Asking Alexandria and Wage War have also been confirmed to play Knotfest 2024 sideshows. See the full lineup and dates below. Knotfest organisers have stated that this is the one and only sideshows announcement, and no more sideshows will be announced closer to the festival.

Early bird pre-sale tickets are available on Friday, February 2nd at 9am local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, February 6th at 9am local time via Destroy All Lines.

Knotfest 2024 Sideshows

Pantera With Special Guests King Parrot & Black Rheno

Tuesday, March 19th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Disturbed With Special Guests Wage War

Sunday, March 17th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Lamb of God With Special Guests Brand of Sacrifice

Wednesday, March 20th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 25th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Halestorm With Special Guests Skindred & Reliqa

Wednesday, March 20th

Liberty Music Hall, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, March 26th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

The Hu

Tuesday, March 19th

Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, March 25th

Liberty Music Hall, Sydney, NSW

Asking Alexandria & Wage War

Wednesday, March 20th

Max Watts, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 26th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD