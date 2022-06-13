At a press conference this week, Kodak Black appeared to be teasing a collaboration album with rapper Drake.

Kodak Black appears to be teasing a joint album with Drake. At a press conference for the Kodak Black Day festival on June 10th, Kodak Black claimed that he had a bunch of music with Drake – it’s just a matter of releasing it.

“Me and Drake, we got so much music,” Black said at the press conference. “It’s really on, like, whenever bruh might feel like he be ready and stuff. Or when he be like, ‘We gon’ drop the album, we gon’ do this or we gon’ do [that].’ It’s really on him. We got a lot of songs, though.”

If true, then this would be Kodak and Drake’s first collaboration. In case of an album, it would be the second collaborative venture of Drake’s career after 2015’s What A Time To Be Alive, which he made with Future.

While Drake and Kodak may not have collaborated, the two are closely associated. Drake has made no secret of his liking for Kodak, publicly praising him multiple times in recent years. Kodak, too, has returned the favour, expressing his desire to be mentored by Drake time and again.

In January 2022, Drake praised Kodak on the latter’s livestream, saying: “You really all that for this generation. And the next one if we being honest.”

In 2018, Drake named Kodak’s Dying to Live as one of his favourite releases in the last five years. He also congratulated Kodak on a job well done via text, saying: “Your purpose is so fire. Like you almost talking from this god level birds eye view of your own life.”

