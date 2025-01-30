Now just a week out from the 2025 edition of Laneway Festival, details on the official afterparties have been released.

This will be punters’ last chance to get involved in the festivities as all three events have sold out, but some of the lineup will perform at the newly-announced shows.

Following the Brisbane leg on Saturday, February 8th, The Brightside will take on afterparty duties where Melbourne’s STÜM will perform a DJ set, while other confirmed acts for the party including DJ Ivan Berko (who will play at all three events) and the Cyber DJs.

Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory will host the local Laneway afterparty on Sunday, February 9th, and feature performances from RONA. and a DJ set from New York band, Fcukers. Loosie Grind and BEMAN will also hit the stage.

Finally on Friday, February 14th at The Night Cat, the Melbourne afterparty will host performances from RONA. nate sib and Laneway’s very own DJs.

The 2025 Laneway Festival will see the likes of Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Clairo, Djo, BICEP, and more hit the stage across Australia and New Zealand.

Kicking things off, Laneway Festival Auckland will take place on Thursday, February 6th, at Western Springs. Following this, Brisbane will host the festival on Saturday, February 8th, at the Brisbane Showgrounds, which has long been the festival’s home in that city. Sydney fans can look forward to the return of the festival at the Sydney Showground on Sunday, February 9th, 2025.

In the following week, Laneway Festival will take over Melbourne’s Flemington Park on Friday, February 14th, and then head to Adelaide’s Bonython Park on Saturday, February 15th. The tour will wrap up on Sunday, February 16th, at Perth’s Wellington Square.

Check out the set times here and for everything else, including venue and ticket details, click here.

LANEWAY FESTIVAL AFTERPARTIES

Saturday February 8th

The Brightside, Brisbane

Sunday February 9th

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

Friday February 14th

The Night Cat, Melbourne