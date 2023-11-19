This December, you can let the good times roll at, well, Let The Good Times Roll Festival.

Taking place on Sunday, December 10th at Memorial Park, The Entrance, the festival promises an action-packed day of bands, booze, street food, and enticing market stalls.

But it’s the incredible live music lineup that really makes Let The Good Times Roll the place to be that day.

Some of Australia’s finest festival acts will strut their stuff, with some international talent thrown in for good measure.

Evergreen alternative rockers Grinspoon, Adelaide’s finest Bad//Dreems, local punk rockers The Buoys, the raucous Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, up-and-coming alternative rock outfit Tiali will all play on the day.

Skegss will be there: the garage rock favourites may have become a duo this year after the departure of Toby Cregan, but that hasn’t diminished their frenetic, festival-ready power in any way.

If that wasn’t enough, there will also be an appearance by England powerhouse rock pair Royal Blood. Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher made headlines earlier this year when they criticised the energy of a crowd at a Scottish festival, but they won’t have that problem with a packed Aussie mosh pit.

Let The Good Times Roll’s lineup has plenty of laidback vibes too.

Two all-conquering bands will come to NSW from New Zealand in the form of Six60 and Coterie. The former are the undisputed biggest band in Aotearoa, while Coterie were recently named as Best New Artist at the 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone Aotearoa Awards.

The Bamboos, Little Quirks, Gang of Brothers, and the one and only Cat Empire will also provide some relaxed, chilled-out Sunday vibes, while renowned comedian Rory Lowe will helm proceedings as host for the day.

Tickets to Let The Good Times Roll are available now via the official website. If you really want to make it a memorable day, the premium VIP package offers exclusive stage and ocean views, priority entry, an exclusive bar with premium food and drink, complimentary snacks, and two of the most important things at any festival – private toilets and phone charging station.

And in great news for those with mini groovers and tiny dancers, Let The Good Times Roll is an all-ages event in 2023. There will be picnic rugs, prams, deck chairs, and a dedicated chill tent (with activities and entertainment) so families can enjoy a packed day of live music without the stress.

Let The Good Times Roll 2023

Tickets available via letthegoodtimesrollfestival.com.au

Sunday, December 10th

Memorial Park, The Entrance, NSW

Grinspoon | Royal Blood | Skegss | Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

Bad//Dreems | The Buoys | Tiali | Six60

The Cat Empire | The Bamboos | Coterie

Little Quirks | Gang of Brothers

Hosted by Rory Lowe