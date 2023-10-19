Skegss are the third secret headliner at The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone.

The Brag Media has been showcasing its music and pop culture prowess to SXSW Sydney this week with The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone featuring Jim Beam Sessions — promising exclusive live performances, expert discussion, and four unmissable secret headline acts that could break the internet.

Well, make that one secret headline act. Following on from previous headliners, Aussie hip hop icon 360 and indie rock favourites Teenage Dads, Skegss will be bringing their energetic surf rock vibes to The Courtyard this evening, Friday, October 20th, closing out the third day of live music at 7pm.

One of Australian most beloved festival bands, Skegss have been a formidable feature on the country’s live music circuit for almost a decade.

Both of their studio albums, 2018’s My Own Mess and 2021’s Rehearsal, reached the top two of the ARIA Albums Chart, and the latter was nominated for Best Record at the 2022 Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Love Skegss? Get the latest Skegss news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Skegss became a duo this year following the sad departure of Toby Cregan, but the remaining Ben Reed and Jony Lani have ensured that none of the energy and fun of a classic Skegss set has been lost. It’s business as usual, and that business is best enjoyed in a mosh pit outside Sydney’s Powerhouse Museum.

Skegss aren’t the only exciting act that Rolling Stone is bringing to SXSW Sydney.

In partnership with Jim Beam, Rolling Stone has curated a diverse line-up of some of the most exciting emerging names in music today. From the moving indie-folk of Adam Newling, to surf-rock favourites The Terrys, the cinematic alt-indie trio Telenova, to the explosive hip hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa, and much more — the expansive lineup is set to bring an unmissable selection of acts to SXSW Sydney. View the full line-up HERE.

With help from Old El Paso, an all-star line-up of the hottest new talent will also take to the stage alongside artist interviews and exclusive content brought to life inside the official Wrap Up Room.

SXSW Sydney badge holders will gain priority access to The Courtyard Presented by Rolling Stone. If you wish to experience the whole event and receive priority access consider purchasing a badge or wristband HERE or register your interest for the guest list HERE. Space is limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of the hottest event of SXSW Sydney.