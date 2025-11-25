Noel and Liam Gallagher have closed the ‘Oasis’ Live ’25’ reunion tour chapter, with a triumphant final performance in Brazil.

The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour made 41 stops across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia, and South America.

The reunion that so many thought would never come to pass became a cultural phenomenon overnight. Anticipation surrounding the year-long build up to the opening show captivated the attention and devotion of generations all over the world.

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own. With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the UK no one could touch Oasis. Their album sales, box office and rock ‘n’ roll swagger was unbeatable. In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit No. 1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009 – for a total of eight leaders.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which kicked off the tour — an understandably unforgettable occasion. “Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” editor-in-chief Neil Griffiths praised.

In Australia, over 320,000 fans turned out for the five history-making, sold-out shows.

“Thanks for putting up with us. We know we were dickheads sometimes,” Liam Gallagher told the crowd. “Your support has put us back on the map. Respect! You’ve got a lovely fucking country. See you again.”

Fans proudly donned their favourite band colours and the classic three stripes — many sporting merch from the ‘Live ’25’ pop-up stores — at the shows. While the first Melbourne gig came with some hiccups – like a concertgoer launching flares into the crowd – Rolling Stone AU/NZ gave it a 5/5 review, saying the 2025 version of Oasis is “the best we’ve seen”.

“The Gallaghers are back where they belong,” we wrote. “Oasis in 2025 sound amazing. Noel’s guitar might be the best a Gibson Les Paul has ever sounded – a beautiful, warm, organic crunch. Meanwhile, Liam’s at the top of his game. He doesn’t go for every high note in “Some Might Say” or “Slide Away”, but he somehow sounds better than he did 20 years ago.”

The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ Tour has cemented the band’s place at the very top table in rock history. During all of this, fever has dominated the airwaves, streaming platforms and the UK Official Charts. This is showing no sign of slowing, with the newly released Familiar To Millions (25th Anniversary Edition), Time Flies, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Definitely Maybe all currently in the UK Top 40.

From their hometown to the Americas, to Australia and Asia, generations of Oasis fans came together for a shared experience of euphoria and joy. An incomparable moment in culture, the tour closes having changed the game and setting what may well turn out to be an unreachable bar.

Now, the future of Oasis remains in doubt. In classic Liam Gallagher fashion, the singer toyed with fans on social media with blunt answers to questions about future shows.

“Is there gonna be a 2026 tour?” one asked. “NO,” he responded in capital letters. “ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS?” another asked. “YES IM FUCKING SERIOUS,” he responded, apostrophe implied. “[Is] there gonna be a 2027 tour,” another queried. “Maybe,” he replied.

When a fan asked if he’d been scolded for saying “see you next year” at the concerts, he said that somebody (perhaps a brother of his) responded with “a few tuts and raised eyebrows”.