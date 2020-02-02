The eight-track EP features live recordings from Gallagher’s MTV Unplugged performance and other stripped back sessions.

While not technically new music, Liam Gallagher has gifted fans with a new record of sorts in his new Acoustic Sessions EP. The record brings cuts from Gallagher’s latest album Why Me? Why Not. together with some Oasis tunes.

Fans will notice pop ups from Gallagher’s recent MTV Unplugged session, while he also strips back ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’. Also on the Acoustic Sessions EP is a rendition of ‘Sad Song’ (featured in the 2016 Oasis documentary Supersonic), and a demo of ‘Once’.

Along with the release of the Acoustic Sessions EP, Gallagher has also released a music video for ‘Once’, featuring Manchester football icon Eric Cantona.

Watch: Liam Gallagher ‘Once’

“Captured in one continuous shot, the video encapsulates the message of the song,” an official statement regarding the ‘Once’ video says.

“A nostalgic yearning for a once-in-a-lifetime moment that can’t ever be replicated. But it’s also a celebration of everything that was achieved.”

Last year, Cantona noted that ‘Once’ was his song of the year, with Manchester City fan Liam suitably geeking out while on tour in Australia.