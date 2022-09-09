Lil Gotit has called out vandals who keep trying to break into Lil Keed’s grave and warned them to stay away.

Lil Gotit has called out vandals who keep trying to break into Lil Keed’s grave.

On Thursday, Gotit took to his Instagram to reveal that Lil Keed’s grave had been broken into multiple times since he was laid to rest a few months ago. The rapper died in May at the age of 24.

Addressing the vandals on his IG stories, Gotit wrote: “Whoever going to keed grave tryna unscrew him out the wall and stuff when I catch u it ain’t gone be nan nice so I hope u see this message!!!!”

News of Keed’s death arrived a short while after his fellow YSL members Young Thug and Gunna, along with several others were slapped with RICO charges for suspected gang activity. While an official cause of death was not revealed, the rapper reportedly complained about stomach aches in the days leading up to his death.

Gotit was the first one to announce and confirm Keed’s death back in May.

Posting a photo of himself and Keed on Instagram, Gotit had written: “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

In a statement released shortly after, Lil Keed’s label also confirmed his passing.

“We are deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as Keed’s courage, humor, and dedication to his family and craft will be unexplainably missed. Over the years, Keed has made an indescribable impact on the culture and his community.” the statement read.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Lil Gotit’s message to Lil Keed: