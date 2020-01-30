Content Warning: This article mentions homophobic abuse

Lil Nas X’s Grammy success has sparked a homophobic outburst from Atlanta hardcore rapper Pastor Troy.

Lil Nas X was nominated for six awards at this year’s Grammys. He was victorious in two categories, winning Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his smash hit ‘Old Town Road’.

Lil Nas immediately jumped on Twitter to mark the occasion. “THANK U TO EVERYBODY!! I AM NOW GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ARTIST LIL NAS X !!!” Nas X had already won the red carpet by wearing a fabulous pink leather cowboy outfit.

Lil Nas X was the secret ingredient used to create the powerpuff girls pic.twitter.com/AbU1PUYrLE — Ləø🌈 (@LxoSmith) January 29, 2020

But not everyone was impressed by the 20-year-old country rap star’s success. Underground Atlanta MC Pastor Troy re-posted an image of Nas X in his pink leather to his 177k Instagram followers. “Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!!” he wrote in the caption.

He went on to reveal the depth of his ignorance, criticising an Applebee’s ad that shows two men kissing and enjoying mozzarella sticks. “Their agenda [is] to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men especially,” he wrote, no doubt to the applause of Bettina Arndt.

But Lil Nas’ response only makes us like him more. He tweeted the picture of himself next to a screen shot of Troy’s diatribe. “damn i look good in that pic on god,” was all he had to say. And it’s all that needed to be said, really.

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

Last year ‘Old Town Road’ became the first song to top the Billboard charts for 19 weeks straight. Lil Nas publicly came out as gay in June 2019, on the last day of pride month. A subtle clue was contained in the rainbow coloured building on the front of his debut EP 7.

7 was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. The award ended up going to Billie Eilish, who picked up six awards in total.