Celebrated breakthrough artist of 2019 Lil Nas X had a rather incredible year, and in the end, his song ‘Old Town Road’ was the most googled song of 2019 worldwide.

Google has just released its end of year search results, titled Google Trends, and in it, you can gaze at the year that was with expert precision.

Listing things like the most Googled movies, actors, musicians and songs, Google Trends allows us to see what everyone was collectively curious about in the last year of this decade.

According to the page, ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X was the most googled song in all of 2019. This statistic is according to the global results, which looks at the searches from every country to come up with these results. According to Google, Zambia googled the song the most, followed by The United States and then Australia.

Accompanying this search was apparently the terms “Old Town Road Remix” and “Old Town Road Billy Rae Cyrus”. In case you missed the absolutely massive track that came out this year, there was an absolute storm of remixes that followed the original, with the most popular being one with the legendary Billy Rae Cyrus.

There was even an incredible remix variant with the yodelling Walmart star turned young country legend, Mason Ramsey.

The duo even released an amazing video for the remix, which you can have a look at below.

Watch the video for ‘Old Town Road Remix featuring Billy Rae Cyrus’ by Lil Nas X

Google also released the most googled Musician of the year, where R. Kelly came out on top.

Following R. Kelly was 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky, who have all had rather tumultuous years. A lot has happened this year, hasn’t it? Sometimes it’s nice to just pause and reflect.