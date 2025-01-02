Lil Nas X has been popping up in Sydney over the past few days, although nobody is quite as shocked as one local busker.

TikTok user @shirinaholmatova1 posted a video to her account yesterday, where the flustered Sydneysider, who busks under the name Shirina, shared an encounter she had just had with the American music star.

“Oh my god, you guys, I’m shaking right now,” Shirina says in the video. “I was busking in Pitt Street Mall—I’m literally still busking right now but I have to document this—and I saw this guy, and he had a face mask on, and I was like I swear that guy looks exactly like Lil Nas X.”

Sirina says she couldn’t be sure if it was him because of the face mask.

“He filmed a video of me… and when I finished my song he clapped and he came up to me and he said you’re amazing, and then he walked away, and then another random guy just came up to me and was like, that’s an awesome compliment to receive from Lil Nas X,” Holmatova says. “I knew it was him, I’m actually freaking out.”

Lil Nas X actually posted the video he’d taken of Shirina singing Vance Joy’s “Riptide” to his Instagram Story, which was screen recorded by an eagle-eyed fan.

It isn’t the first time local talent has been spotted on the street by a visiting artist – back in July last year, Teddy Swims joined Brisbane busker Inoxia for a duet of his hit single “Lose Control” in Queen Street Mall.

He later invited the singer on stage with him after their impromptu performance went viral.

It’s still not clear why Lil Nas X is in Australia—could it be for a private New Year’s Eve event? A holiday? Maybe a secret collaboration with The Wiggles? We may have to wait to find out or we may never know.