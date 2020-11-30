Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Lil Wayne appears to have confirmed his support for Donald Trump via a new track called ‘Life Is Good’.

‘Life Is Good’, a track from Wayne’s recently released mixtape No Ceilings 3, sees Wayne name-check the outgoing US president.

“Working out my demons, that’s beautiful,” he raps. “And bae off of that riesling, she super loose/I smoke it, she say pass it, she doing too much/Haven’t done my taxes, fucking with Trump.”

The lyrics appear to reference Wayne’s former girlfriend Denise Bidot, who reportedly broke up with him over his involvement with Trump.

The release of ‘Life is Good’ comes after fellow rapper 50 Cent alleged that Wayne had been paid to show support for Trump throughout his election campaign.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this month, Cent revealed that he himself had been offered US $1 Million to perform at Trump’s inauguration had he won a second term.

When asked whether he thought Lil Wayne had received a similar payout for endorsing Trump, 50 Cent replied: “Oh yeah, I’m sure. Easily… he got paid.”

The claims came off the back of Wayne meeting with Trump and praising him on social media last month.

“Just had a great meeting with [Donald Trump],” he tweeted the week before the election.

“Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. Call me hand,” he said.

In other news, Wayne was recently charged with one count of one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.