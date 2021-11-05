Nandi Bushell has paid tribute to late drumming and Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts with an excellent cover of ‘Gimme Shelter’.

No longer confined to just the drums, which she’s become famous for playing, Bushell whips out a crazy multi-instrumental loop performance, playing everything from the electric guitar and keys, alternative percussion and even the saxophone in the cover. She even sings the vocal parts for good measure.

“This cover is for Charlie Watts,” the young YouTube prodigy said about the video. “I wanted to do something really special for Charlie. This is my most ambitious cover yet. ‘Gimme Shelter’ is such an incredible tune. I hope one day I get to jam with The Rolling Stones too. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – I LOVE THE ROLLING STONES!”

Taken from the Stones’ seminal 1969 album Let It Bleed, ‘Gimme Shelter’ has since become one of the band’s most famous tracks. Rolling Stone ranked it at number 13 on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of all Time. It’s also featured in a huge amount of films and TV shows, Goodfellas, The Departed, and Layer Cake.

And the track is perfect for a multi-instrumental looping cover, with the original boasting a wide array of instruments coming together on its way to its resounding climax.

After now expressing her hope to jam with The Rolling Stones, don’t count against it happening. Mick Jagger and co. have continued to tour in the aftermath of Watts’ death, and getting the talented 11-year-old to support you is a guaranteed viral moment.

Bushell, of course, performed live with her hero Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters recently, playing drums on ‘Everlong’ at the end of their gig at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Check out ‘Gimme Shelter’ (The Rolling Stones cover) by Nandi Bushell: