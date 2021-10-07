Kylie Minogue has shared her collaboration with Years & Years, ‘A Second To Midnight’.

The new single debuted today, October 7th, and it’s the sort of glistening disco pop you’d expect from this pairing. ‘A Second To Midnight’ is part of Kylie’s upcoming DISCO: Guest List Edition, an expanded version of last year’s studio album of the same name.

Kylie’s 15th studio album was well-received by critics in 2020. It topped the charts in the U.K. and Australia, and placed at number 26 on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Disco also became Minogue’s eighth number one album in the UK and in the process, she broke the record as the first female artist to earn a number one album in five consecutive decades

Gloria Gaynor, Dua Lipa, and Jessie Ware are some of the other pop stars set to feature on the Guest List Edition. As Kylie put it when she announced the album this week, “we’re heading back to the dance floor.” There will also be extended mixes by the likes of Basement Jaxx and Purple Disco Machine.

A video also dropped for the single, directed by long-time Kylie collaborator Sophie Muller. It was filmed at London’s Collins’ Music Hall.

Earlier this year, Years & Years became the solo project of Olly Alexander, with the departures of Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen. Their third studio album (first as a solo project), Night Call, will be released in January, 2022.

Kylie and Olly have already worked together previously: earlier this year, they teamed up for a joint remix of ‘Starstruck’, the lead single from Night Call. He then also shared a piano-led reinterpretation of Kylie’s classic hit, ‘Love At First Sight’.

DISCO: Guest List Edition is out on November 12th and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘A Second To Midnight’ by Kylie Minogue and Years & Years.