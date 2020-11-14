Kylie Minogue has broken an amazing record, becoming the first woman to top the U.K. album chart in five consecutive decades.

As per The Guardian, Kylie’s 15th studio album, Disco, topped the charts this week, beating Little Mix’s Confetti in a hotly-contested chart battle. Disco earned the biggest opening week sales of the year, with an incredible 55,000 sales units drawn from streaming, downloads, CDs, vinyl, and even a cassette release.

Kylie’s chart-topper was made in the middle of the lockdown, with the star forced to buy recording equipment and learn computer software so she could record her vocals at home.

Our Princess of Pop’s remarkable run started all the way back in 1988 (one year after that wedding in Neighbours) with her debut album, simply titled Kylie. She then topped the album chart six further times: Enjoy Yourself (1989), Fever (2001), Aphrodite (2010), Golden (2018), and two Greatest Hits collections (1992 and 2019).

Disco is also her eighth number one, meaning she has overtaken Elton John, Cliff Richard, and George Michael in the all-time chart leaderboard. It’s a long way to reach The Beatles’ grand total of 15 but we think (we hope) she can catch Madonna’s record of 12 number one albums.

“I’m lost for words,” Kylie said. “Thank-you to everyone who has supported this album. I’m so touched that it’s made its way to your hearts. I love it.”

Only four other acts have topped the Official Chart across five consecutive decades: Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Paul Weller and David Gilmour.

The Beatles, Elvis Presley, The Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan have also landed chart-toppers across five decades, though not consecutively.

Disco has received some of the strongest reviews for Kylie’s music in years. NME described the album as “a consistently uplifting set that feels like Minogue’s best album since 2010’s Aphrodite…Disco shimmers with a warm glittery glow that’s just irresistible.”

Disco pop music is what Kylie does best. Long may her reign continue.

Check out ‘Magic’ by Kylie Minogue: