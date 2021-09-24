The new song from Guns N’ Roses that we first heard a snippet of earlier in the week is finally officially here.

Titled ‘Hard Skool’, the band had teased the track earlier this week when they rehearsed it during soundcheck for their concert at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. Axl Rose then got food poisoning and ‘Hard Skool’ didn’t appear in the setlist and wasn’t unveiled fully to fans at the gig.

Now, as per Consequence of Sound, ‘Hard Skool’ has been properly released. It’s the first official studio recording of a previously unreleased track from the Chinese Democracy era. The song was partially leaked in 2006 but it’s taken 15 more years to find an official release. The song also used to have the working title ‘Jackie Chan’ back when it first made and I’m very glad that’s changed now.

It recalls the best of the dirty hard rock of the late 80’s, a real blast from the past. Axl Rose belts out the song like he’s 25 again. “But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way / Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away / Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay / If that were true, it wouldn’t matter anyway,” he powerfully sings.

It’s Guns N’ Roses’ second single of 2021, following ‘Absurd’. That song was also taken from the Chinese Democracy era, a B-side with a more metal sound to it. Taken side by side, ‘Hard Skool’ and ‘Absurd’ showcase the versatile of the group.

Will this be the last release from Guns N’ Roses this year? Over the past several years, Slash and co. have routinely discussed making a new album and with these two new songs, that possibility seems closer than ever. Expect to hear from them again before the year is out.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Check out ‘Hard Skool’ by Guns N’ Roses: