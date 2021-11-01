Morrissey has posted a few unheard demos on his official website, and they all boast very Morrissey lyrics indeed.

The Smiths frontman shared the three tracks on Morrissey Central under the title ‘lost demo’ over the weekend, also sharing the lyrics for the tracks. It’s unclear when these demos were initially made by the singer during his solo career.

‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’ sees him obviously reflecting on a woman’s body. “Once upon a woman’s body, you gagged too soon and she said ‘I’m gonna undo you'”, he sings and maybe there was a reason Johnny Marr said Isaac Brock is the greatest lyricist he’s ever worked with.

Check out ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’ by Morrissey:

‘If Saturday Ever Comes’ is concerned more with death than the delights of the female body. “There’s a passing bell tolling the knell and an urn awaiting your turn / There’s a boneyard stuffed to overflow rest assured! They’ll always find room for you”, he croons melancholically.

Check out ‘If Saturday Ever Comes’ by Morrissey:

‘You Don’t Need Their Approval’ appears to be the most pointed track: “Oh you don’t need their approval for anything you wanna sing about / Oh you don’t need their approval for anything you wanna say” are lines that make sense coming from the frequently outspoken Morrissey.

Morrissey really does like to make the most of his official website. At the end of September, he seemingly ranked all of his solo and Smiths albums together from best to worst. He placed his 2014 solo album World Peace Is None Of Your Business at number one, followed by 2006’s Ringleader of the Tormentors and 2004’s You Are The Quarry. The 1984 compilation Louder Than Bombs was the highest placed Smiths record at number seven.

Check out ‘You Don’t Need Their Approval’ by Morrissey: