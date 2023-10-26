Some of Australia’s best music artists are going to do their bit to support the local live music and hospitality industries next month as part of Carlton & United Breweries’ (CUB) LIV LOUD 2023.

As part of a collaboration with Ausmusic T-Shirt Day in November, LIV LOUD will bring Cool Sounds, Boy & Bear, Hockey Dad, 360, and many, many more fine acts to around 40 venues across the country. Each participating venue will receive a cash grant to host live events on off-peak days throughout the month.

Additionally, CUB will donate funds directly to music charity Support Act in December to further assist their important work delivering mental health programs and more across Australia.

Boy & Bear lead singer Dave Hosking is thrilled to be a part of LIV LOUD 2023 “We are really looking forward to playing as part of the inaugural LIV LOUD lineup alongside so many other great acts supporting Ausmusic month, Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and Support Act,” he says. “And it’s so good to see so many gigs and tours coming out to regional venues after such a rollercoaster few years for the music industry.”

Tickets are available now via the official website. More information about Ausmusic T-Shirt Day can be found here.

LIV LOUD 2023 LINEUP

CLAYTON BOLGER | THU 02 NOV | FEDERAL BOUTIQUE HOTEL, FREMANTLE WA | 18+

Free Entry | Visit federalhotelfreo.com.au for further information

COOL SOUNDS | THU 02 NOV | OXFORD ART FACTORY, DARLINGHURST NSW | 18+

Tickets available from www.moshtix.com.au | 1300 GET TIX | All Moshtix Outlets

ANDY MURPHY | SUN 05 NOV | TEMPERANCE HOTEL, SOUTH YARRA VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit temperancehotel.com.au for further information

SGT SLICK | MON 06 NOV | TRINITY, ST KILDA VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit trinitystkilda.com for further information

THE BAD PENGUINS | TUE 07 NOV | PJ O’BRIEN’S IRISH PUB, SOUTHBANK VIC | 18+ (from 9pm)

Free Entry | Visit pjobriens.com.au for further information

EMMA VOLARD | TUE 07 NOV | THE TOFF, MELBOURNE VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit Toff in Town – Facebook for further information

BOY & BEAR | WED 08 NOV | KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

HOCKEY DAD | THU 09 NOV | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Visit beerdeluxe.com.au for further information

TOUCH SENSITIVE | SUN 12 NOV | BEACHCOMBER, TOUKLEY NSW | 18+

Visit beachcomberhotelandresort.com.au for further information

THE NEW NOW | SUN 12 NOV | WEMBLEY HOTEL, WEMBLEY WA | 18+

Free Entry | Visit thewembleyhotel.com.au for further information

ERIN MCKINNEY | SUN 12 NOV | WOODSIDE BEACH HOTEL, WOODSIDE VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit Woodside Beach Hotel – Facebook for further information

AUSMUSIC TRIVIA | TUE 14 NOV | BARWON CLUB, SOUTH GEELONG VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit barwonclub.com.au for further information

BAYANG | WED 15 NOV | BOTANY VIEW HOTEL, NEWTOWN NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT | THU 16 NOV | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

SNEAKY TRAIN | THU 16 NOV | BOJANGLES SALOON & DINING ROOM, ALICE SPRINGS NT | 18+

Free Entry | Visit Bojangles Saloon & Dining – Facebook for further information

JEM PRYSE | SUN 19 NOV | BARWON HEADS HOTEL, BARWON HEADS VIC | 18+

Visit beerdeluxe.com.au for further information and tickets

PSYCHO FOX | SUN 19 NOV | THE BROOK BAR & BISTRO, ELLENBROOK WA | ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit thebrookbarandbistro.com.au for further information

HANS FIANCE | SUN 19 NOV | THE HENLEY BROOK BAR & BISTRO, HENLEY BROOK WA| ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit thehenleybrook.com.au for further information

KELI HOLIDAY | THU 23 NOV | BEACH ROAD HOTEL, BONDI NSW | 18+

Free Entry | Visit beachroadhotel.com.au for further information

360 | THU 23 NOV | BEER DELUXE, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BAKERS EDDY | THU 23 NOV | LEADBEATER, RICHMOND VIC | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BOB BRISBANE DUO | SUN 26 NOV | THE ASHBY BAR & BISTRO, ASHBY WA | 18+

Visit theashbybarandbistro.com.au for further information

MONTY & THE THREAD | SUN 26 NOV | THE GATE BAR & BISTRO, SUCCESS WA | 18+

Visit thegatebarandbistro.com.au for further information

TANDRO DUO | SUN 26 NOV | THE LUCKY SHAG WATERFRONT BAR, PERTH WA | U18 ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT

Free Entry | Visit luckyshagbar.com.au for further information

CHRIS MURPHY | SUN 26 NOV | MULLALOO BEACH HOTEL, MULLALOO WA | 18+

Free Entry | Visit mullaloobeachhotel.com.au for further information

LUKE PARRY | SUN 26 NOV | SPORTS GARDEN HOTEL, LAUNCESTON TAS | 18+

Free Entry | Visit sportsgardenhotel.com.au for further information

HOT APPLE BAND | MON 27 NOV | NORTHCOTE SOCIAL CLUB, NORTHCOTE VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit northcotesocialclub.com further information

AUSMUSIC TRIVIA NIGHT | WED 29 NOV | KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

Visit kingsbeachtavern.com.au for further information

BLIGH | WED 29 NOV | MIAMI MARKETTA, MIAMI QLD | ALL AGES

Free Entry | Visit Miami Marketta – Facebook for further information

GARAGE NOISE | THU 30 NOV |BURDEKIN, DARLINGHURST NSW | 18+

Tickets available from eventbrite.com.au

YOU AM I | THU 30 NOV |CLEVELAND SANDS HOTEL, CLEVELAND SANDS | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

BANANAGUN | THU 30 NOV | HOTEL ESPLANADE, ST KILDA VIC | 18+

Visit hotelesplanade.com.au for further information

CROOKED COLOURS | THU 30 NOV |KINGS BEACH TAVERN, KINGS BEACH QLD | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

MATTY O’GORMAN | THU 30 NOV | | MOUNTAIN GOAT, RICHMOND VIC | 18+

Free Entry | Visit goatbeer.com.au for further information

MIDNIGHT ALIBI | THU 30 NOV | SODENS HOTEL, ALBURY NSW | 18+

Visit sodenshotel.com.au for further information

PACIFIC AVENUE | THU 30 NOV | TORQUAY HOTEL, TORQUAY VIC | 18+

Tickets available from oztix.com.au

TOUCH SENSITIVE | THU 30 NOV | WAVES, TOWRADGI NSW | 18+

Visit towradgibeachhotel.com.au/waves for further information