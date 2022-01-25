Last week, a terrible fire tore through the Halestorm tour bus, leaving the band members overwhelmed by the experience.

In an interview with HardDrive Radio (as per Loudwire), Lzzy Hale spoke more about about the ordeal. “It could have gone left… in so many ways. It’s like we dodged a bullet,” she considered.

Luckily all Halestorm members were in their hotel rooms when the fire occurred in early Thursday morning. “All day I’m either crying or was just laughing hysterically at it all, and sometimes a combination of the two,” Hale added.

The singer continued by saying that she thought the cause of the fire was “something electrical”, according to the investigator. “It basically started where mine and Josh’s (bass player) bunk would have been,” she said.

Halestorm’s guitarist Joe Hottinger and drummer Arejay Hale shared horrific pictures on Instagram of the inside of the bus in the aftermath of the fire (see below). “Wanted to first and foremost let everyone know we are all safe, nobody was hurt, nothing of great value was destroyed but we had a bus fire last night while we were sleeping in the hotel,” Hale captioned their post.

Halestorm still managed to play their concert in Worcester the following night. “I don’t think I transcended like that on stage in a long time,” she said. “I think just the idea that maybe one of us would have gotten hurt, maybe somebody would have died, and the fact that we’re all in one piece and together, we literally played that show like it was our last show. We’re just very grateful to have each other…. there’s a silver lining to it all.”

Hale also noted how supportive the band’s fans have been since the fire. “Every band we’ve ever met… every artist, every family member, people we haven’t spoke to in years… reached out. People care, you know!… It was a beautiful thing to experience,” she said.

