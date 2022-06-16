The trailer for the upcoming Machine Gun Kelly documentary has arrived, promising to “get inside the mind of this generation’s most polarising rockstar.”

Titled Life in Pink, the doc is directed by Sam Cahill and executive produced by MGK himself, Colson Baker, as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs”.

“Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more,” the official synopsis says.

“From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album Tickets to My Downfall, to his most recent No. 1 studio album, Mainstream Sellout, this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.”

Judging by the trailer, Life in Pink is going to be a serious consideration of MGK’s life and career. There are interviews with frequent collaborator Travis Barker and his daughter Casie; he discusses his fraught relationship with his father; he journeys back to his hometown, visiting formative places from his childhood.

Megan Fox pops up several times, and here’s hoping the doc caught footage of the couple drinking each other’s blood. Life in Pink will arrive on Disney+ in the near future, although an official release date hasn’t been set yet.

It’s not the only film MGK has worked on this year. Last month saw the release of his stoner comedy Good Mourning, which followed a film star (played by MGK) struggling through a personal crisis.

“When he wakes up to an implied breakup text from the love of his life, his world is turned upside down,” the press release said.“When life hits a new low, reach for a new high,” the tagline read. The reviews, it’s fair to say, haven’t exactly been complementary.

Check out the trailer for Machine Gun Kelly: Life in Pink: