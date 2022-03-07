Machine Gun Kelly has unveiled his latest big-name collaboration, performing his new song with Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes at an L.A. concert.

The pair performed at Emo Nite at The Avalon in Hollywood on Friday, March 4th, and gave fans a preview of their new collaboration.

As captured by an audience member, MGK and Sykes sung along to parts of the song, titled ‘Maybe’, as it played over the PA system. “I think I’m broken, nothing can fix me” and “Made up my mind this evening, I’m taking the last, I’m taking the last,” are some of the lyrics that can be heard.

“We love you guys,” MGK said to the audience as the song came to a close. “Can’t wait for the new album, Mainstream Sellout, out March 25th.”

Mainstream Sellout is MGK’s follow-up to 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall. Travis Barker is on production duties again, with the former rapper set to continue his foray into pop punk.

‘Maybe’ follows MGK’s recently-released collaborations with Willow Smith (‘Emo Girl’) and Lil Wayne (‘Ay!’), both of which feature on the track list for his upcoming sixth studio album.

Originally set to be called Born with Horns, MGK decided to change the album title to Mainstream Sellout earlier this year. Given that he and Barker had both got tattoos of the original title, that was probably not a decision made lightly.

Sykes’ band, meanwhile, were scheduled to tour in Russia next month but cancelled the dates “in solidarity with Ukraine.” “We are in awe of the bravery demonstrated right now by the Ukrainian people,” they said in a statement. Bring Me the Horizon are part of a growing list of artists to cancel performances in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Check out ‘Maybe’ (Emo Nite) by Machine Gun Kelly ft. Bring Me the Horizon’s Oli Sykes: