Eminem has courted controversy yet again with the release of his new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

Namely, on the album’s second track ‘Unaccommodating’, Eminem references the Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 at an Ariana Grande concert. Despite having helped raise over $2 million dollars for victims of the 2017 Manchester attack, the rapper has found himself the subject of criticism.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game,” he raps. “Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting.”

The Mayor of Greater Manchester – Andy Burnham – released a statement to the BBC labelling Eminem’s lyrics as unnecessary.

“This is unnecessarily hurtful and deeply disrespectful to the families and all those affected.” he said.

Figen Murray, whose 29 year old son Martyn died in the attack, suggested Eminem was piggybacking off the fame of Ariana Grande, describing ‘Unaccommodating’ as “pointless.” Since the bombing, Murray has been campaigning for the introduction of “Martyn’s Law” in the UK. The law would require more stringent security checks at all venues.

Of course, it isn’t the first time Eminem’s lyrics have upset listeners or general onlookers of his work. Many have come out condemning Eminem’s latest work as being offensive, particularly this time around as it is the second time he has used the Manchester Arena bombing as lyrical fodder.

