15-year-old sensation Maple’s Pet Dinosaur has released her second single, “chorus”.

“Chorus”, out today (November 27th), is a relatable and infection follow up to Maple’s debut “lego”. In her own words, the song is “an ode to a love story gone wrong”.

The teaser video for “chorus” surpassed over 1.3 million views on Instagram in less than four days, with the official music video out tomorrow (November 28th).

“’chorus’ is a little more dimensional than lego,” adds Maple. “While lego is a two-minute blast of rage, chorus is more melodic – but also heavier at the same time. The outro gives a good taste of our live energy, and I finally got to rattle off some of my favourite dinosaurs.”

Mixed by Declan White, who has worked with the likes of Thornhill and Ocean Grove, “chorus” delivers a blazing guitar riff beneath Maple’s soaring vocal. The hook is built for festival singalongs and the breakdown is an extinction-level event.

Maple and her band exploded into the global spotlight with the debut single “lego”, released earlier this year. Filmed on a neighbour’s Ring camera, the music video for the track went viral, amassing 32.5 million views on Instagram and 2 million on TikTok, and counting.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

It’s understood that even Limp Bizkit legend Fred Durst counts himself as a fan of the band, having commented to “get the tour convo going” on the viral post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maple’s Pet Dinosaur 🦕 (@maplespetdinosaur)

Then in September, she was signed to New World Artists for exclusive live touring representation across Australia and New Zealand.

New World Artists will support her by rapidly rolling out a live strategy, designed to build resilience, developing road hardened performance skills and experienced stage craft, as well as growing a live following at a pace sustainable for a young musician, according to Booking Agent Edwin Tehrani.

And announced last month, the up-and-comer has joined the lineup for Good Things festival 2025, alongside the likes of Tool, Weezer, Refused and All Time Low.

“My goal for 2026 was to play Good Things, so to tick that box a year early is so sick. I was even planning on making a fake ID to see Refused’s final Australian shows – so I’m glad I don’t have to break the law now,” she said in October.

Plus, she’s been added to the 2026 BASSINTHEGRASS lineup, joining Peking Duk, G Flip, The Teskey Brothers, Ball Park Music, Kita Alexander, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Mallrat, In Heats Wake, and more.

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur’s “chorus” is out now.