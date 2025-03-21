Australian music royalty Marcia Hines and powerhouse vocalist Casey Donovan are teaming up to pay homage to the undisputed queen of disco, Donna Summer, in ‘Marcia Sings Summer’, touring across Australia this October.

Both Marcia Hines and Donna Summer hail from Boston, Massachusetts, sharing strikingly similar musical beginnings—learning to sing in local gospel churches before launching their careers in the rock musical Hair.

Donna joined the German production in 1968, while Marcia starred in the Australian version in 1970.

The connections don’t stop there.

After winning Australian Idol in 2004 at just 16—coincidentally, the same age Marcia (who is now a judge on Australian Idol) was when she landed in Sydney for her role in Hair—Casey has gone on to establish herself as a formidable talent in Australian music and theatre.

Her recent lead role in Sister Act the Musical saw her portraying Deloris Van Cartier, a character dreaming of the disco superstardom that Donna Summer embodied in the ’70s.

Now, Marcia and Casey are bringing their combined vocal firepower to the stage, backed by a nine-piece band led by Joe Accaria, to deliver the biggest dancefloor anthems of all time.

Expect disco classics like “Hot Stuff”, “Bad Girls”, “MacArthur Park”, “Last Dance”, “She Works Hard for the Money”, “I Feel Love”, and “Love to Love You, Baby”—a fitting tribute to a cultural icon.

Before her passing in 2012, Donna Summer cemented herself as a global superstar, racking up 16 Billboard No.1 hits, 15 US Top Ten albums, and 18 Grammy nominations.

Her groundbreaking collaborations with producer Giorgio Moroder reshaped pop music, earning her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where she is immortalised as “the first true diva of the modern pop era.”

‘Marcia Sings Summer’ Australian Tour

with special guest Casey Donovan

Sunday, October 5th

Hamer Hall, Melbourne VIC

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 9.00am on Friday, April 4th

Friday, October 10th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, March 21st

Saturday, October 11th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW

(7.00pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am today – Friday, March 21st

Sunday, October 12th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

(2.00pm matinee show)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, April 4th

Wednesday, October 22nd

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, April 4th

Friday, October 24th

Regal Theatre, Perth WA

(7.30pm performance)

Tickets on sale at 10.00am on Friday, April 4th