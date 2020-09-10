Marilyn Manson has released the newest track titled ‘Don’t Chase the Dead’ from his new album We Are Chaos, which is set to be released on September 11th via Loma Vista Recordings.

It comes after the release of the album’s titular single earlier this year, with the We Are Chaos record being the follow up to Manson’s 2017 album Heaven Upside Down which marked his seventh consecutive Top 10 debut on the album charts.

Manson’s painting Infinite Darkness is used as the album cover and was specifically created to accompany the music

Manson said of the album: “When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today. This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished. There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense.”

He continued, “But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs.”

“This concept album is the mirror… I built for the listener — it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics,” Manson added.

He continued: “Making this record, I had to think to myself: ‘Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal’ but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all. Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export.”

It comes following Manson saying in an interview that he believes people should be putting their differences aside and coming together during such uncertain times.

“It’s somewhat terrifying to actually think about, in a way, that I suppose our parents and their parents have been through much harder tribulations and trials in life, from wars to financial depression and other illnesses that have destroyed many parts of the world and different countries, not just ours,” the shock rocker told the publication.

“For me, it’s a beam of hope that possibly if we all stopped concerning ourselves with focusing on negative elements of our culture, in general as Americans, we can try to come together as much as possible.”

He continued, “I don’t mean to sound like John Lennon, just the concept that if any time, people of different cultures and different lifestyles and different ages and personalities and sex and race and whatever the case might be, even religion, now would be the time to … at least agree that we all need to try to save this together.”

Check out ‘Don’t Chase the Dead’ by Marilyn Manson: