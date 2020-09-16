Marilyn Manson has revealed in a new interview that fellow rocker Ozzy Osbourne had a major influence on his music from a young age, describing the Prince of Darkness as “very quiet and interesting person.”

“I remember getting [Ozzy’s solo debut] Blizzard of Ozz when I was in Christian school,” Manson told Consequence of Sound.

“My mother took me to get it at the record store when it was highly frowned upon and forbidden in Christian school. But I just remember that he had this strange mystique that he’s never really escaped from, despite the fact that he even had a reality TV show,” Manson continued.

“Somehow his music outlived that [show]. That’s something I would not have done, ’cause I would never want to share my personal life on reality TV. But his music completely exceeds that, which I find to be amazing.”

The ‘We Are Chaos’ singer continued, “I remember having a Shot in the Dark poster on my wall, in 10th grade I think, and it was so great to have gotten to tour with him and with Black Sabbath, as well. And he’s always been a very quiet and interesting person. We bonded over painting, strangely enough, at one point on tour.”

Marilyn Manson was set to join Ozzy for a string of shows on his tour this year, however, they were forced to cancel when the Black Sabbath frontman faced a myriad of health issues.

“It was very upsetting when I found out that Ozzy couldn’t do the tour and that he [had health issues], and that was before the pandemic hit,” Manson said, adding that it threw a spanner in the works in regards to the release of his 11th album WE ARE CHAOS.

“At the time for me, it complicated my plans because I wanted to put out the record in February or March, as it was already done. [As it turned out, the tour] would have been cancelled anyway [due to the pandemic].”

Marilyn Manson released his latest album We Are Chaos on September 11th via Loma Vista Recordings.

Check out ‘WE ARE CHAOS’ by Marilyn Manson: