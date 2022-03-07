Queer alt-pop star Maryze has released the sexy and atmospheric single ‘Experiments’, a taste of her much-anticipated debut album.

Inspired by the iconic beats of Timbaland and Y2K energy, the Montreal singer and producer Jeshway have crafted a club banger that harkens back to the classic era of 00s pop and R&B. Sounding like a cross between Nelly Furtado and Charli XCX, the sexy-but-sweet song is filled with layers upon layers of synths that mould well with Maryze’s ultra-smooth vocals.

‘Experiments’ is an intimate exploration of sexuality and taboos, Maryze holding nothing back, and the music video brings this to life. Directed by Ariana Molly, Maryze hypnotically dances in front of a myriad of alluring backdrops. The video oscillates between extreme close-ups and dramatic wide shots, melting between soft blur and sharp focus. It takes viewers into the hedonistic headspace of Maryze and her masked accomplices.

Again, the nods to the early 00s are unmissable: the video harkens back to a time when artists like Britney were unapologetically sensual and powerful, strength oozing out from their performances.

“Creating this music video was truly a magical experience,” Maryze said about the single. “Director Ariana Molly really saw and embraced my gender identity, and never pushed too much femininity on me–We always rounded out the softer looks with a harder edge.

It’s pretty rare to be virtually naked in front of a whole crew and still feel in your element. Working with a team of queer friends allowed me to step into my power and showcase who I am without compromising for any kind of gaze. I’m so proud of this project and hope it liberates listeners to embody their sexuality.”

‘Experiments’ is taken from Maryze’s forthcoming debut album, 8, set for release on May 6th via Hot Tramp Records.

Check out ‘Experiments’ by Maryze: