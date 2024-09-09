It’s almost time for Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Australian tour, and anticipation has been building for a very long time.

It all kicked off last year when Jared Leto announced his band’s world tour in spectacular style, scaling THE Empire State Building in New York City.

“Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day!!” Thirty Seconds to Mars wrote on social media to launch the tour.

The US rock band will perform in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this week (see full dates below), before Jared and his brother Shannon take their huge world tour to Asia and Europe, featuring a stop at F1 Singapore on September 20th. Only the biggest of stages for Thirty Seconds to Mars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS (@30secondstomars)



Australians know Thirty Seconds to Mars very well, with their last three albums (2013’s Love, Lust, Faith and Dreams, 2018’s America, and 2023’s It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day) making it into the top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart, but what about their support act for the Australian leg of their world tour?

It’s time to meet Yours Truly.

Credited by Louder Sound as being one of the bands “reinventing pop-punk” in 2021, Yours Truly have been one of Australia’s best bands working in the genre this decade so far.

The Sydney outfit’s debut album, Self Care, made it to #19 on the ARIA Albums Chart, and it was chosen as a feature album by triple j.

Self Care was also named Record of the Week by Tone Deaf in 2020.

“The record was everything fans had hoped and dreamed of. With frontperson Mikaila Delgado’s searing vulnerability in tracks like ‘Composure’ and ‘Ghost,’ the record explores the complex emotions that come with imposter syndrome,” our review praised.

“With its release last week came a barrage of critical acclaim. Music journalist Thomas Bleach said the album ‘dives into an exploration of the different parts of your psyche, and highlights the complexities and normality of mental health.’ Meanwhile, Distorted Sound Mag said: ‘If you were looking for a candidate for pop-punk and alt-rock’s album of the year, you really should look no further then Self Care.’”

Yours Truly have been selected to support Thirty Seconds to Mars at the ideal time, with their second studio album, TOXIC, arriving in August.

The album brought positive reviews from critics in Australia and elsewhere.

The AU Review gave TOXIC a rating of 4.5 stars out 5, drawing comparisons between Yours Truly and Paramore, as well as between the band’s lead singer Mikaila Delgado and Evanescence’s Amy Lee.

“This is an album which would be equally at home being played with the windows down on a road trip, or lying around with quality headphones, soaking up the musicality and taking in the lyrics… It’s not hard to see why Yours Truly are hitting major stages around the world, supporting huge names and making their own.

“With appearances at the iconic Reading and Leeds Festivals later this month, a support slot for Thirty Seconds to Mars in September, AND this stellar new album to showcase, there’s no doubt that 2024 will cement Yours Truly as crowd favourites,” The AU Review wrote.

Bring the Noise UK particularly praised album track “Call My Name,” which was the first single released from TOXIC earlier this year: “The very well produced song should gain the band many new fans when played live, while Delgado is at her finest on the vocals as she sings: “Is there anything left of this mess that we made / And as hard as I try, we’re stuck in a way / And I can’t explain, but you keep calling my name, name, name.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars are far from the only big-name band to notice Yours Truly’s talent. Following this week’s shows, Yours Truly will head to North America in October to play shows with Enter Shikari and You Me at Six. And having performed at Reading & Leeds Festival along with headliners like blink-182, the Sydneysiders are coming into the Thirty Seconds to Mars tour in high spirits.

Live music fans should never miss a support act, but they definitely shouldn’t miss Yours Truly rock out before the Leto brothers this week.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by Yours Truly

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, September 12th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, September 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD





