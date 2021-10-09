Machine Gun Kelly won’t face criminal charges over that alleged parking lot assault that happened on August 23rd.

TMZ reported the L.A. City Attorney’s Office has rejected the case because there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction due to lack of evidence.

According to initial reports, MGK and buddy Mod Sun were on the set of their forthcoming film, Good Mourning with a U, when the rapper-turned-pop/punk artist allegedly pushed a 49-year old parking attendant.

Sources at the time said the allegations were completely false, and MGK vehemently denied the claims.

Despite escaping criminal charges, MGK will still have to answer to the lawsuit filed by the parking attendant, John Martin Tilli.

Tilli is suing for assault, battery, elder abuse and negligence.

Witnesses have confirmed MGK yelled at 49-year-old Tilli, but said at no point did anyone touch him.

The court’s decision has come after a recent string of seemingly aggressive behaviour.

MGK was nearly caught up in a bizarre red carpet stoush with former UFC champion Conor McGregor at the VMAs just last month.

He also appeared to punch on with fans at Louder Than Life festival.

The crowd booed MGK after comments like, “Hey, you want to know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit,” during his Riot Fest set led to a war of words with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

Slipknot were not performing at Louder Than Life, but many of their supporters were at the heavy music festival.