Mia June is set to wrap up a busy few years with a debut showcase at SXSW Sydney 2024 this October.

The Perth singer-songwriter will hit the stage armed with her latest singles, including the emotive “Moth Penny Casino” and “The Way It Is”.

“I wrote these songs really close to each other early last year, one full of spite and one full of breeziness. I felt I was going a little bit insane. I learnt a lot about control (or letting go of it) during this time. I’m happy the songs are out,” she said when they were released.

Those two songs followed her debut EP, Don’t Forget Your Bags, which was released in 2023 via Father/Daughter Records, a record that found June tenderly exploring her journey from adolescence to adulthood.

June also toured nationally with acclaimed indie-pop artist Stella Donnelly early last year, just one ‘pinch me’ moment in a growing collection of such moments since she debuted with “Fish in a Bowl” in 2022.

Recalling the intelligent balladry of Fiona Apple and Lucy Dacus, SXSW Sydney should bring June’s stunning music to greater prominence in Australia and beyond.

Tone Deaf caught up with the fledgling star as part of our Get to Know series to get to know her a little better, which you can check out below.

Mia June’s “Moth Penny Casino / The Way It Is” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.