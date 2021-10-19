Whether you love him or hate him, there’s just no escaping Machine Gun Kelly, aka Squirt Gun Smelly, these days. Only today, we took a look at how muso’s had been feeling about MGK’s recent pivot to pop punk from rap.

Now it’s the turn of Miley Cyrus to chime in with her opinion and it’s a funny one. She referenced a now-iconic revelation that emerged from *that* recent GQ interview with celebrity couple of the moment MGK and Megan Fox.

Cyrus posted a photoshoot to her Twitter with the caption, “I AM WEED,” beside a heart emoji. It was, of course, a reference to what MGK weirdly said to Fox when they first met.

The pop punker caught wind of Cyrus’ tweet and replied, “See, I’m not the only one.” And Cyrus wasn’t finished there, responding, “We may actually be the same person. Have we ever been seen at the same @ the same time? & yes that means Megan Fox is my gf too.”

I think we all feel the same way Miley: caught between a desire to say we’re dating Megan Fox but also not wanting to be pelted with branches and booed when we play random festivals. It’s a fine line.

Cyrus was actually posting the pictures for her own gain, promoting her upcoming new era to fans. Sporting a frizzy mullet that Debbie Harry would even envy, a ruffled green dress, and silver platform heels, she looks the part.

It was reported last week that Cyrus is currently working on her new studio album, which will be released via her new label, Columbia Records.

It will be the follow-up to her excellent 2020 album Plastic Hearts. It reached number three on the ARIA Album Chart and number two on the U.S. Billboard 200.

Check out ‘Midnight Sky’ by Miley Cyrus: