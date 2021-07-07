Miley Cyrus has covered the titular track of Cocteau Twins’ eternal 1990 dream pop record, Heaven Or Las Vegas.

Miley Cyrus performed at a special 4th of July concert in Las Vegas to mark the grand opening of Resorts World Casino. The performance saw Miley tear through beloved cuts from her catalogue like fan-favourites like ‘We Can’t Stop’, ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘Party in the U.S.A’ as well as covers of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’, Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ and The Guess Who’s ‘American Woman’.

It’s only fitting that Miley would pepper in a cover the definitive song about Las Vegas in Las Vegas. “I’m gonna sing a song that no one fucking knows, but you will know it after tonight,” Cyrus told the audience. The singer then launched into a brief rendition of the Cocteau Twins’ classic. Opting to adlib the words “heaven or Las Vegas” instead of tackling Elizabeth’s Fraser cryptic lyrics. SINGANAVAFAMASTREEEEEEEEE I WANT TO LAVALALAVWRONGALORY. Check out the performance below.

Watch Miley Cyrus cover ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ by The Cocteau Twins

Elsewhere during the set, Miley started a “Free Britney!” chant in reference to Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle.

“FREE BRITNEY. We gotta free this bitch! It’s stressing me the fvck out.” – Miley Cyrus tonight pic.twitter.com/j8xvBJqUk1 — ً (@godneysjs) July 5, 2021

Miley has proven she’s a force to be reckoned with in the way of delivering smashing covers. In the lead-up to the release of her latest record, Plastic Hearts, Miley cut her teeth covering an eclectic mix of tracks, including the perennial dead-eyed 90s hit ‘Fade Into You’, The Cranberries ‘Zombie’, Hole’s ‘Doll Parts’, Hall & Oates’ ‘Maneater’, The Cardigans ‘Communication’ and Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe.’