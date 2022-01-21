My Bloody Valentine have only been on Spotify for less than a year but it seems like trouble is brewing already.

Last March, the iconic shoegaze band announced that their full catalogue would be available on streaming platforms for the very first time. It meant fans could play their two early masterpieces, 1988’s Isn’t Anything and 1991’s Loveless, as well as their equally excellent 2013 comeback album m b v. It also meant they could stream a new collection, EP’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks, which contained some gems.

Now, though, the band have taken to social media to express their displeasure at Spotify supposedly using fake lyrics for their songs without their knowledge.

“Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge. These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting,” a tweet from MBV’s official Twitter account stated (see below). “We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sites on the internet.”

The Spotify lyrics feature is a relatively new addition to the streaming platform. “Let’s say it plain and simple: It’s easier to jam out to your latest favourite song when you know the words,” they explained in a statement last November. “That’s why, beginning today, Spotify is empowering millions of fans around the world to sing louder and more confidently than ever with the launch of Lyrics.”

Spotify said that they were partnering with the Italian music data company Musixmatch to supply the lyrics for the majority of their extensive library of tracks, but evidently mistakes are still possible.

Considering how controlling the reclusive band are with their own music, it would be a terrible shame if MBV’s music was to be removed from Spotify. The streaming platform has yet to respond to the band’s claims but it hopefully should be resolved soon.

There are tentative hopes that new music could be on the way from MBV this year. We included the band on our list of Albums we’d love to hear in 2022. “Few bands have a track record as clean as shoegaze icons My Bloody Valentine; every record they release is essentially a masterpiece,” we wrote. “The band signed with Domino earlier this year and their full discography was made available on streaming services worldwide for the first time.

Around this time, Kevin Shields confirmed MBV were working on new material, with two albums planned for 2022. Surely not even MBV would tease two albums and then not follow through with at least one?”

