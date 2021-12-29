A lot of albums have already been confirmed for 2022 but there are even more exciting releases we may possibly hear next year.

Last week, we brought you a list of albums with confirmed release dates in 2022, including from Gang of Youths, Mitski, and Beach House.

And several other major artists could also be bringing out new music next year, with rumours swirling and fans praying.

Take a look below at seven artists who may possible release albums in 2022, from a long-absent pop superstar to a returning rap icon.

Frank Ocean

It’s been over five years since the release of Blonde and fans’ appetite for its follow-up has never declined. Yet there are small signs the notoriously private Ocean could be about to end the wait. Last week he shared a new lengthy song on the Christmas episode of his Apple Music show, Blonded Radio. And with the singer due to headline Coachella in 2023, he’d surely like to have a new record prepared to play at such a special event.

Avril Lavigne

The surprise return of Lavigne was one of the few delights in 2021. The iconic pop punker returned as pop punk’s revival was in full swing, spearheaded by Travis Barker seemingly being conscripted to work with every new artist in the genre. And so it was no shock when he paired with Lavigne on her new single ‘Bite Me’, released last month. She’s seemed incredibly happy to be back making music and with the consistency that Barker usually works at, a full album could arrive sooner rather than later.

Arctic Monkeys

This one’s almost a sure thing. In November, the band’s drummer Matt Helders confirmed on U.K. radio that their new album was “pretty much” done. With a 2022 summer tour scheduled, Alex Turner and co. would likely prefer to get the album out before then.

Kendrick Lamar

The return of Kendrick on his first major song in a long time in 2021 was an absolute triumph. He destroyed his verses on little cousin Baby Keem’s ‘family ties’, effortlessly back in his usual flow, a king back atop his throne. 2021 was dominated by fellow rap titans Drake and Kanye; the path is now clear for Kendrick to take over in 2022. Back in August he announced his departure from longtime record label Top Dawg Entertainment, also hitting that his new project was in the works. It wouldn’t be a shock at all to see his final album with TDE arrive next year.

Paramore

The hiatus of Paramore looks to be finally at an end. After spending some time apart, Hayley Williams hinted in a newsletter to fans in November that 2022 would mark their return. “Paramore can’t be ‘on a break’ forever now can we?” she wrote. “I love y’all . . . See you sometime next year?”

My Bloody Valentine

Few bands have a track record as clean as shoegaze icons My Bloody Valentine; every record they release is essentially a masterpiece. The band signed with Domino earlier this year and their full discography was made available on streaming services worldwide for the first time. Around this time, Kevin Shields confirmed MBV were working on new material, with two albums planned for 2022. Surely not even MBV would tease two albums and then not follow through with at least one?