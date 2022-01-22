My Bloody Valentine has hit out at Spotify for providing its users with “bullshit” lyrics to some of their hit songs.

“Just noticed that Spotify has put fake lyrics up for our songs without our knowledge,” tweeted the band. “These lyrics are actually completely incorrect and insulting. We’re not sure where they got them from, probably one of those bullshit lyrics sits on the internet.”

In November of last year, Spotfiy teamed up with Musixmatch to provide users with immediate access to the lyrics of the songs they were listening to.

Though the incorrect lyrics have been removed from Spotify, but they are still available on Musixmatch.

Simon Raymonde of Cocteau Twins highlighted a similar issue, saying that the lyrics Spotify were providing were “nonsense” and that “if we’d wanted our lyrics put up anywhere we would’ve done it 30 odd years ago.”

This comes as a blow, since My Bloody Valentine only decided in March to upload their catalogue to streaming services after signing with Domino Records.

In 1991, vocalist Kevin Shields told 3AM Eternal, that he didn’t even give music publishers the lyrics and that a girl “listens to the songs and writes down what she thinks I’m singing. And that’s what she gives them. They’re actually more her lyrics than mine. And some of the discrepancies are hilarious.”

The band have also revealed that they are working on two new albums. One of which was expected to finish recording at the end of 2021.

Shields told The New York Times that the first album would be “warm and melodic” while the second would be more experimental.

“I don’t want to be 70-something wanting to make the next record,” says Shields. “I think it’d be cooler to make one now.”

The band’s second album Loveless was released in 1991, with their following album m b v not being released until 2013.

Hopefully, we don’t need to wait quite as long for the next installment.