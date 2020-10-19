Getting naked in the name of democracy is the popular thing to do these days and Lil Dicky is taking it to the next level.

With the 2020 U.S. presidential election shaping up to be the most important one in everyone’s lifetime, some people are going all out to get as many folks registered and ready to vote come Tuesday, November 3rd.

Then there are those people like Diplo and Lil Dicky who are doing their part by getting naked in the name of democracy.

Now Lil Dicky is best known for making jokes about his own “lil dicky” and has somehow made a career out of it. But with democracy at stake, he’s decided to put his “lil dicky” to better use by using it to get people voting.

Last month, Lil Dicky promised to show his dicky on Instagram if fans registered to vote using a link on his profile, pledging to “spread my legs wide and release my penis in a subsequent post.”

That Instagram post was subsequently deleted for NSFW reasons (unsurprisngly) but Lil Dicky followed through on his promise anyway as he’s now shared a new video to Instagram where he has indeed spread his legs wide while releasing his penis.

Now that doesn’t mean we get an actual look at Lil Dicky’s lil dicky – he has it tucked securely in a sock – but hats off to him for keeping his promise.

The comedian begins his video with, “Hi, I’m Dave and I’m here to talk to you guys today about the election, because boy oh boy, do we have a doozie coming up, the most important one of our lifetime.”

He then goes on to compare Joe Biden and Trump by discussing their wildly contrasting approaches on issues like climate change and racism before ultimately endorsing Biden (like almost everyone else), saying, “I need my president to be presidential. Call me crazy for wanting rhetoric that’s not spewing hatred or dividing a nation.

“I’m sorry, it’s just like, we’re at a crossroads right now and we don’t have time to deal with fucking horseshit, OK? So again, for that reason, I’m voting Biden.”

Lil Dicky got his lil dicky out in the name of democracy so now it’s everyone’s turn to vote.